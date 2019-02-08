Dr. Lee recommends holding the tweezer tool comfortably by the textured mid-shaft and placing the wire loop over the blackhead, encircling the black dot with the loop before pressing down on the skin. "Apply slow and even pressure lightly across the area to release the contents," Dr. Lee says. At this point, the white pus should emerge from the clogged pore, and you can then clean and disinfect the skin and the tool.