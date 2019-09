The more intense surgeries performed by Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper ) should be watched with caution — not just because they tend to be gory, but also because they are absolutely not to be performed at home by the average popaholic armed with a lance and a cyst to be dealt with. Still, when we watch her treat the more relatable, low-stakes conditions — like a minefield of tiny blackheads that looks identical to the one occupying the bridge of your nose — it's easy to think, Maybe I could just squeeze those buggers out myself, Dr. Lee-style.