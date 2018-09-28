Adulting may get a bad rap in memes, but in practice, it’s one of the best things ever. Take exhibits A through C, to start: We call the shots — whether that means eating popcorn for dinner, dousing our living room in hot-pink paint, or, after years of trial and error, finally landing on a skin-care routine that works. But that grown-up life also means that when the random bout of redness, flakiness, or hyperpigmentation pops up, we’re often caught off guard and underprepared. Exactly where did these skin woes come from (did the popcorn-for-dinner thing have something to do with it?), and — more importantly — what can we do to walk them back?