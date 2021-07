I Dyed My Blonde Hair Pastel Pink — & It Makes Me So Happy

"Pink is a little out of my comfort zone because I associate it with being super girly, which I'm not," Peters explains, but adds that she's leaning into the discomfort, viewing it as an opportunity for a meaningful refresh. "My current look makes me feel just okay; I'm super used to it and I'm ready for a change. Life is too short. Also, I'm doing this as an ode to my late grandmother: She always wanted to do something fun with her hair, whether it was blue or pink, but she never got to do that, so I'm doing this in her honor."