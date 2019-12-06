Pink Just Joined The Buzzcut Club

Before there was Billie Eilish's neon-green roots or Halsey's rainbow part, there was Pink. From the days of "Get The Party Started," the pop star had been serving up edgy haircuts and colorful hues — and years later and we can still count on Pink to deliver fearless hair inspiration. Case in point: her latest buzzcut.
The singer took to Instagram to debut a newly-shaved look, which was done by her go-to hairstylist Pamela Neal. Cupping handfuls of hair in her hands, Pink gave an overhead look at her new chop. "Letting Go," she wrote in the caption.
Advertisement
Celebrity friends immediately shared their praise for the transformation in the comments, including Selma Blair who got a buzzcut this summer amid treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS). Blair wrote "Twins!!!!" with a heart emoji, while Kate Hudson, who shaved her head for a role, joined in on the excitement, writing, "The most liberating!"
But Pink isn't the only person in her household to embrace a new look: Her daughter, Willow Sage, 8, received a undercut on one side of her head this past September after a mermaid-blue transformation the month before. Maybe Willow is inspiring her mom to be even more daring? Either way, we'll be cheering on Pink's bold hair changes for years to come.
Related Content:
Advertisement