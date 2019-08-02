Pink Just Dyed Her Daughter's Hair Blue In Solidarity With Jessica Simpson

Earlier this week, Jessica Simpson posted a photo to Instagram of her daughter, Maxwell, sporting rainbow dip-dyed ends in her long blonde waves — and the mommy-shaming attacking Simpson's decision to let the seven-year-old color her hair was quick to follow. Fellow singer/songwriter and celebrity mom Pink clearly caught wind of the public criticism, because she just made a powerful statement in direct support of Simpson: giving her own daughter, eight-year-old Willow Sage, the same exact beauty treatment.
The Hurts 2B Human singer posted a side-by-side photo on her own Instagram of the mother-daughter beauty project, with one side showing the DIY process — Pink in latex gloves, taking a dye brush to her daughter's blonde hair — and the other showing a close-up of the finished result, Willow's bright mermaid-blue hair.
In the photo's caption, Pink made it clear that her decision to share images of her daughter's hair transformation was inspired by Simpson. "I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored," she wrote. "So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday."
Unlike Simpson, who faced brutal backlash in the comments section of the post showing off Maxwell's dip-dyed hair, Pink went ahead and disabled the comments in her own post to preemptively block any unnecessary input from mommy-shamers.
Of course, Simpson and Pink don't owe any of the shamers passing judgement answers for their personal parenting decisions — which, in this case, is letting their young girls experiment with hair color. Pink even gave her post a fitting hashtag, putting a virtual middle-finger up to any haters: #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.
