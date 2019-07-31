Mommy-shaming never seems to stop — just ask Jessica Simpson. When the mother-of-three decided to bring her daughter to the hair salon earlier this week, and post about it on Instagram, the judgements surfaced — fast.
The controversy began on Tuesday afternoon when Simpson posted a photo of her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, on Instagram. In the photo, Maxwell's long blonde hair is visibly dyed purple, albeit only at the tips. Simpson captioned the photo, "Inspired by The Descendants," referring to the popular Disney franchise. Although Simpson doesn't specify, Maxwell's hair is likely inspired by actress Dove Cameron's character, Mal, who has purple hair in the series.
Soon after posting the photo, critics appeared in the comments section. "What’re u doing she is so young now out there for all the wrong reasons," wrote one commenter. Another said, "Why start ruining her hair so young?" While another attacked Simpson's intelligence for her allowing her daughter to dye her hair.
Despite the negative reactions, an overwhelming amount of positive comments followed in support of Simpson and Maxwell. One commenter wrote, "She is so adorable! Her hair is gorgeous. Love the way you did it. Ignore all the haters." Even the colorists behind Maxwell's new look — Nine Zero One co-founders Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee — showed their support. "She was a natural, in her natural habitat. I think we will be seeing her more than her momma," wrote Capri. "The cutest! We miss you!" said Lee.
Although Simpson has yet to respond to the abrupt backlash, we're sure her silence speaks a thousands words.
