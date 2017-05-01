After much anticipation, the sequel to the Disney Channel smash hit The Descendants has a trailer. As the fifth most-watched cable TV movie of all time, with a combined 12.2 million viewers, Disney is pulling out all the stops by premiering it on Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Lifetime, and FreeForm.
The trailer was first shown at the Radio Disney Music Awards over the weekend along with the music video for the opening song from the forthcoming movie called "Ways To Be Wicked."
For those of us who did not see the first movie, Descendants premiered on Disney Channel in the summer of 2015. The Disney Channel original movie starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce, and Sofia Carson as the children of classic Disney villains – Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella De Vil, and the Evil Queen respectively. Without giving away too much of the plot, the teenagers grew up in a magic-free zone specifically for villains. After the son of Belle and "the Beast" grants forgiveness to the offspring of the villains, they end of attending the same high school as the children of a variety of Disney protagonists, some of which their parents would have had a history.
Dove Cameron announced earlier this year that she and co-star Thomas Doherty were officially dating. After many rumors and much speculation, Cameron is staying decided tight-lipped about her relationship with her Descendants 2 co-star saying, "“We’re dating. I’m keeping it sort of… we’re keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private,” in an interview with People Now.
All signs point to this sequel being a pretty big deal for Disney. The first movie reached approximately 100 million viewers worldwide. In even more good news is Disney fans, the wait is not much longer. Descendants 2 is set to premiere this summer on July 21.
