It's been a minute since I've indulged in Instagram-stalking up-and-coming talents, but after discovering this budding relationships between two twentysomething Disney co-stars, Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty, it may be time to pick it up again. This maybe-couple is pretty damn cute, and we have reason to believe that they might be hinting at their official taken status. The two actors, who will star side-by-side in the Disney movie Descendants 2 this summer, have been the subject of dating rumors for awhile. But now, their social media love of each other basically confirms it, according to their fans and also Teen Vogue. Don't all great love stories start on Snapchat? No? Well, now they do. The two have been sharing pictures of each other on Snapchat and Twitter, and they appear to be hanging out just one-on-one in London. They are retweeting each other's tweets, which, upon reading, paint a pretty clear picture of two lovebirds in Europe (kinda like another new couple we know).
crazy how fast your self love can sky rocket when u start to surround yourself w people who actually love/care for u. we are our environment— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) February 2, 2017
Get a gal who laughs on the Piccadilly Line when the women says Cockfosters— thomas doherty (@thomasadoherty) February 2, 2017
Furthermore, here's Doherty reaching for something in a closet and showing off his, um, toned back.
And Dove looking coy in silk pajamas.
And finally — here are a few more from Snapchat, via fans' screenshots.
Thomas Doherty via Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/nyEx2imZC6— Dove Cameron Brasil (@dovecameronbr) January 29, 2017
Thomas Doherty via Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/NnV0zqm8K4— Dove C. Uruguay ⚡ (@DoveCameronUy) February 1, 2017
On top of all that, he gave her a locket referencing her character in their Disney film. I mean — a locket!
Relationship: confirmed.
