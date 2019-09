Update: Selena Gomez Deletes Video Of Her Italian Vacay With The Weeknd

And the video of The Weeknd in Italy was no longer. Just hours after posting the clip of the Canadian singer (and possible beau) on her Instagram, Gomez deleted it, proving that we live in uncertain times. Who's to say the video ever even existed? (Actually, multiple sites posted screenshots of the video, including E! Online . There are receipts.) Alas, the are-they-dating-or-not saga continues . Sigh. This story was originally published on January 30, 2017 at 5:00a.m.

Selena Gomez is no longer merely following The Weeknd on Instagram . She's now posting videos of him for all the world to see and speculate. A black and white video of the Canadian singer just popped up on Gomez's wildly popular Instagram page this morning. Nothing much happens; he's mostly just sitting there looking bored while, off-camera, Gomez discusses plans with a woman. Should they get married, this won't be making the relationship highlight reel.