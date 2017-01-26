This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like When She’s Nervous

With so much of her life spent in the public eye, Selena Gomez has been pretty open about her battles with lupus and having to take time off her super-busy schedule for much-needed self-care. It's refreshing for many to see such a huge celebrity deal with real-life problems and show vulnerability when we so often only see a polished veneer. In an Instagram post this morning, Gomez posted a throwback snap with the caption, "This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy." Nervous? She looks pretty chill and calm to us, so she's clearly handling it better than we ever could. But hearing that Gomez was nervous pitching her project to Netflix makes us feel a little bit better about our own anxieties over work and life in general. Gomez's new series, 13 Reasons Why, is set to premiere on the streaming service on March 31. While she isn't starring in the new show, which is based on the YA novel Thirteen Reasons Why, she is the show's executive producer, which comes with a whole different set of pressures. Knowing how she's handled stress in the past, we're sure Gomez knows exactly when to step back and take some time for herself. And if she keeps giving us glimpses into her real-life insecurities, we're all for it.
