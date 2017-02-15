Disney Star Dove Cameron Confirms She’s Dating Her Descendants 2 Co-Star

Rumors about Dove Cameron dating Thomas Doherty have been swirling for weeks. The pair have been sharing photos of each other on Twitter and Snapchat, but they never officially announced they were a couple. In an interview with People Now, Cameron confirmed that she and Doherty, who stars alongside her in the Disney Channel's Descendants 2, are dating. Right now, their relationship is long-distance while Doherty is in London. But Cameron told People they make it work, because they're both working. Cameron also revealed that she and Doherty didn't immediately fall for each other on the movie set. "It was one of those natural, evolution sort of things," she told People. The actress also called her beau a "lovely, lovely, lovely person." It looks like distance isn't stopping this happy couple from basking in each other's affection. Check out the clip below.
