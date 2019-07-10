Dove Cameron Says Goodbye To Cameron Boyce In Emotional Instagram Video

Cameron Boyce, a 20-year-old actor, died over the weekend from a seizure that was caused by the medical condition epilepsy. Many celebrities have logged onto Twitter and Instagram to share their grief and love for Boyce, but fellow Disney actress Dove Cameron stayed silent until Tuesday, when she released a heartbreaking six-part video tribute to her Descendants co-star.
“I felt really weird about posting about Cameron on social media, because it felt really emotional and private and intimate and social media is the opposite of that,” she explained at the start of the post. “Thinking about trying to summarize something where there are no adequate words in the English language has made me ill...I’m still in shock.”
She continued, sharing that she had just gotten home from therapy and made the decision to share some of her written thoughts. Cameron opened with a message for Boyce’s family, saying, “My heart aches for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling.” She then dove into her history with Boyce.
“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns,” she said. “He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing...I couldn’t count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”
She continued, “Everyone keeps talking about how talented he was, and he was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know. But what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments...the moments in between the big ones when he didn’t have to be good or kind, Cameron was always good and kind.”
Cameron and Boyce starred together on Kenny Ortega’s Descendants series for Disney Channel. The third movie in the franchise and one of Boyce’s final projects, Descendants 3, is set for release August 2.
“Goodbye, my dear dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled. But you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted hope-filled and love-filled human beings, who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth,” Cameron said between tears. “You deserved so much more time.”
