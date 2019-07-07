Adam Sandler, His Jessie Co-Stars & More React To The Death Of Cameron Boyce

Tributes are pouring in for Cameron Boyce, the Disney star who passed away at 20 from a seizure, according to a statement from his family.
As the news broke, reactions came from Boyce’s former co-stars and friends, expressing their emotions and remembering his talents.
Adam Sandler, who played Boyce’s father Lenny Feder in the comedy movies Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, shared a photo and note on Twitter. "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny," he wrote. "Just the nicest, most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way," adding that "all our hearts are broken" and sent condolences to Boyce’s loved ones.
Boyce’s Jessie co-star, Skai Jackson, also shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost every day with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had.”
Kevin Chamberlin, who played the family butler on Jessie, wrote a heartbreaking post on Twitter. “Our ‘Jessie’ family has been devastated by the sad and untimely passing of our beloved Cameron Boyce,” he wrote, sharing that Boyce “always lit up a room,” and echoes others in commending his talent.
Actress and high school classmate Emma Kenney (Shameless, Roseanne) wrote a heartbreaking tribute on Twitter. "You will live on forever, Cam. In so many peoples hearts and memories. You were so kind and special, and always brought a light into any room you entered."
Randy Blythe, vocalist in heavy metal band Lamb of God, shared a memory of working with Boyce on the upcoming show Paradise City. “It is with a heavy heart that I must bid this young man, @thecameronboyce, a peaceful journey on his trip to the great beyond,” he wrote alongside a black and white photo. “I met Cameron working in Hollywood- we did some acting together for an upcoming production...Despite being a famous as a child star, he was as about as down to earth as a person could get.”
“Shine on, Bright Star” Hollywood, CA. 1.5.2019 It is with a heavy heart that I must bid this young man, @thecameronboyce, a peaceful journey on his trip to the great beyond. I met Cameron working in Hollywood- we did some acting together for an upcoming production. Cameron was a Disney child actor, now growing into a young man- he was just 20 years old when he died last night of natural causes due to an ongoing medical condition. Despite being a famous as a child star, he was as about as down to earth as a person could get, which greatly impressed me- there was absolutely zero sense of entitlement about him. We had a lot of laughs on set, not mention good talks on the nature & perils of fame. Cameron was incredibly talented- he could dance, sing, & was a brilliant actor with a great sense of humor & a genuine curiosity about the world- just truly a joy to watch perform. I would watch him on set doing his thing & think “Man- he’s SO GOOD.” Incidentally, his paternal grandmother, Jo Ann (Allen) Boyce, is a Civil Rights icon, one of the first 12 African-Americans to attend an integrated high school in the south, in 1956- I believe that this sort of upbringing lead to his strength of character, & philanthropic nature. Although he & I came from very different worlds- the Disney scene & the heavy metal music world are pretty much polar opposites- we got along well & I was really looking forward to seeing & working with him again. I extend my most sincere condolences to Cameron’s family & friends. The world needs more socially aware & kind hearted young men, & we certainly lost a good one last night. I took this photo on set- you can see the kindness in his eyes. Safe journey, bro- see you on the other side. #ripcameronboyce #Leica #LeicaCamera #LeicaCameraUSA #LeicaM #LeicaM10P #LeicaM10Ptyp3656 #🔴📷 #Summilux #Summilux50mm #LeicaCraft #MyLeicaJourney #MKexplore #drandallblythe #RatsEyesPhotography #HoneTheAesthetic
The Disney Channel offered the following statement: “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person, and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates, and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”
Boyce died from “a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition,” said his family in a statement to People.
