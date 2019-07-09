Cameron Boyce's Father Breaks His Silence Following Son's Sudden Death

Cameron Boyce's dad has released his first statement on the child star's sudden death. Cameron, who starred in Disney Channel's Jessie and the Descendants franchise, was found dead on Saturday at just 20 years old. His family told E! News in a statement that the actor had suffered a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition. However, it wasn't until Sunday night that his father, Victor Boyce, shared some words of his own.
"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," Victor wrote on Twitter. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."
Fans responded with their own condolences in the replies, and while Cameron's father has not followed-up on his message, he has been liking the well-wishes on Twitter.
"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the family said in their initial statement. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."
“He was an incredibly talented performer...and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend," a spokesperson said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates, and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing."
Descendants 3, one of Cameron’s last projects, premieres on Disney Channel August 3.
