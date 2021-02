I Bleached My Black Hair To Caramel — & Fell In Love With The Transformation

To breathe some much-needed life into her style with a fresh cut and color, Hafeez visited Kei Hirata , owner and creative director of Three Degrees Salon in New York City, for our latest episode of Hair Me Out. Hirata started by slicing off four inches of Hafeez's hair, which might seem dramatic, but Hafeez welcomed the change. "What I'm most excited for is just feeling lighter, not dragging around what right now feels like a horse's tail," she said.