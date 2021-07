The Gossip Girl Reboot Inspired Me To Dye My Hair Pink

The first step in any black-to-bright color is bleach , a careful, layered foiling process that takes about two and a half hours from start to finish. After the bleach has lifted Shin's black hair to a white blonde, Victoria strips off all the foils and washes the hair using cool water and Olaplex shampoo and conditioner. From there, the pink dye is painted all over Shin's hair, from root to tip, then sits to penetrate the hair for about thirty minutes before it can be washed, blow-dried, and styled.