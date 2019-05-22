Story from Beauty

The Pro's Guide To Seamless, Sunlit Brunette Balayage

Megan Decker
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
It's possible to love your dark hair but still get the itch for something a little lighter, like melted caramel or golden bronze, come summer. Luckily, you can have both — the richness of your natural brunette with a sunny, almost tanned glow to it — when you go to your colourist with the two magic words: brunette balayage.
The term "balayage" may be best associated with blonde highlights, but it's undeniably the best colouring technique to take your hair to a sun-kissed colour regardless of your base — without anyone ever knowing it came from the salon. "Balayage is a great option for dark hair looking to go just a touch lighter," says celebrity colourist George Papanikolas. "But instead of blonde, you should opt for warm caramel tones that are still in the brown colour family. Too much contrast will look harsh, so a warm brown is almost always flattering."
For visual proof of the versatility of brunette balayage on every blunt bob, curtain bang, and curl pattern, click through the guide ahead. There, you'll pick up the pro tips on exactly how to lift your hair to a rich, silky, sun-drenched tone this summer.
1 of 7
Celebrity colourist Lorri Goddard says that the key to making balayage highlights look truly lived-in and natural is to be precise with the placement — the finer, the better when it comes to the baby-lights. "The glimmers of light on brunette hair are almost always most flattering with a finer brush stroke," she says.
2 of 7
Linda de Zeeuw, a colourist at Brooklyn's Rob Peetoom Salon, tells us that she normally suggests that those with a brunette base lift their balayage highlights only three to four shades lighter than the root shade. "This way, you get a seamless transition and keep the natural colour palette," she says.
3 of 7
If you don't feel comfortable getting technical with hair-colour terminology — shade lifting and such — you should come to your appointment with a picture to show your colourist exactly what you're looking for. You can show influencer Gala Gonzalez's perfectly-feathered curtain fringe to your stylist, too, while you're at it.
4 of 7
There's something about a golden caramel highlight blended over dark curls — like this look, worn by hairstylist Irinel de León — that instantly brightens the whole complexion.
5 of 7
Obviously, there's less space to work in blended balayage highlights if your hair is shorter — but it is possible, so long as your colourist starts the lighter tones close to, but not on top of, the root, and focuses the highlight on the ends and the frame of the face.
6 of 7
Colourist Cherin Choi, out of L.A.'s Nova Arts Salon, tells us that the weight of the lift can vary for different hair textures. "I usually ask clients if they want brighter tones blended subtly through just the ends, or a more dramatic lightness spread evenly throughout the shaft," she says. If you wear your curls in a flat twist-out — styled like this one here — broader strokes of golden brown highlights will pack a greater punch than micro-fine baby-lights.
7 of 7
The best part about balayage? Because the highlighted layers start off the root, Choi tells us that one treatment can last up to a year — which means summer 2019 is kind of the perfect time to start fresh.
