Building a bridge between light ends and dark roots is one thing, but what happens when the tables are turned? "One of the more intricate situations is when clients want to go natural after dying their hair darker for years,” Parks said. First things first: Resist the urge to dye it all at once, which is a recipe for damage. “It’s baby steps — the most important thing is the health of your hair,” she stressed. “Don’t let anyone start bleaching all your hair!” Instead, Parks explained, “You want to create some kind of base colour that is lighter than what they had, almost like a middleman.” Parks does this by taking all the hair to a shade between the natural colour and the ends. Then you can pepper in highlights, little by little, until you’ve flushed out the dark.