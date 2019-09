You finally went for it and added a trendy pop of colour to your ‘do . Then, of course, you got over it. Now what? “You can dye over it, but it really depends upon the integrity of the client's hair,” Parks said. Since your hair was most likely bleached to get the pink, blue, or purple to be vibrant, it may not take darker dye in the same way. “Your hair goes in one way and comes out another,” Parks explained. Luckily, since colourful shades fade quickly, you can also remove them fairly easily. “There is a company called Malibu that makes in-salon extractors that we can use to pull a lot of that colour in a gentle way,” Parks said. “Most of the time it removes most of the colour, and you’re left with just a small amount.” The remaining colour can then be covered over more easily.