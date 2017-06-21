Kaia Gerber Just Proved The Shag Cut Is As Cool As Ever

It's no secret that Kaia Gerber and her mother Cindy Crawford could pass for twins. In fact, the supermodel is almost an exact mini-me, which makes it even more fitting that Gerber is now an up-and-coming model herself. If it's not the talent or drive that she got from her famous mom (she did), it's also those Cali-girl waves were also clearly handed down. Well, until she stepped into the salon and got this year's trendiest haircut, that is.
The shag style has been reinventing itself for a while. While the layered, feathered cut shot to fame four decades ago, it's only now that Hollywood is bringing it back. Starting with Gerber.
Just when you thought retro styles were about to descend into the hair graveyard yet again, the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty resurrected the look overnight. Naturally, the cut is all due to celebrity hairstylist and Ouai Haircare founder Jen Atkin, who paired the teen's chop with Farrah Fawcett-inspired fringe to boot. So you were just about to consider this iconic cut outdated and a total snooze-fest, then it's time to seriously rethink your priorities and check out Gerber's Instagram for all the inspo ASAP.
