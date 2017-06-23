Bella Hadid Just Landed Yet Another Sweet Beauty Gig

As if she wasn't busy enough with killer ad campaigns for the likes of Versus Versace, Nike, and Max Mara, Bella Hadid has landed another sweet gig: this time for the makeup company NARS.
The 20-year-old model is officially the new face of NARS' Powermatte Lip Pigment campaign, the company recently announced. (We can see why she was drawn to the product, too: The formula even earned rave reviews from the R29 beauty team.) The campaign itself is inspired by the Rock and Roll era, and Hadid was photographed by the brand's founder and creative director François Nars himself.
Hadid channels Joan Jett in the photos, complete with smoky eyes, shaggy hair, and leather clothing.
"François Nars has such beautiful energy. He's taken so many iconic photographs, so for me to have the opportunity to work with him was a dream come true!" Hadid told Harper's BAZAAR Australia. "I knew it was going to be an amazing shoot because of how iconic François is, and the level of creativity he puts into the makeup and his photographs. It is incredible!"
The collaboration between Hadid and Nars seems like a match made in heaven. “The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important," Nars wrote on Instagram. "I love @BellaHadid. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte.”
This isn't Hadid's first foray into the makeup arena: She officially became the face of Dior Beauty in May 2016.
If you dig the rock and roll look from these photos, you won't have to wait too long to own the product. NARS' Powermatte Lip Pigment will be available on July 6 for $26.
