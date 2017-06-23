Bella Hadid Just Landed Yet Another Sweet Beauty Gig

“The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important. I love @BellaHadid. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte.” - François Nars, Founder and Creative Director #narsissist #francoisnars

