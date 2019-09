We Tried The New NARS Liquid Lipsticks — & They're Perfect

If other matte liquid lipsticks are your dime-a-dozen groupies, then the Lip Pigments are the Band-Aids: cooler, sexier, more advanced. The gel-like formula goes on slick and shiny and dries down to a very matte finish that feels comfortable and fuss-free, like a gauzy dress Stevie Nicks might have worn on stage rather than skintight leather pants with no stretch to speak of. Because of the lightweight texture, they’re also surprisingly easy to reapply and layer — not that you’ll need to. They do not budge. (Seriously, you’ll need a good oil-based makeup remover or cleanser to get them off. The staying power is insane, and they leave behind a stain, too.)