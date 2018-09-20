9 Products That Will Make Even The Most Hardcore Makeup Disappear

Picture this: It's 10 p.m. and it's time to take off your makeup. You grab the pack of face wipes by your bathroom sink and start rubbing. Five minutes later, you're still there, buffing your face raw, trying to rid it of that last bit of waterproof mascara. After losing three lashes in the process, you exit your bathroom red-faced and defeated. Makeup 1, Remover 0.
We've been there. And we don't have to tell you that not all makeup removers are created equal. With Halloween fast approaching and face paints, glitter, and fake blood on the horizon, we're already searching for makeup removers that will whisk away the stuff in seconds.
As fun as Halloween may be, nobody wants a face stained orange from a Troll doll costume the morning after. So, in an attempt to S.O.S. (save our skin), we rounded up the best makeup removers that will melt away the most stubborn pigments. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.