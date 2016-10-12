Perhaps more than any other holiday, Halloween is a beauty lover's dream. Not only is it the one time of the year we can dress up like our favorite internet meme or Snapchat filter without explanation, but it also gives us the chance to play with all the out-there makeup we've been stockpiling. Instead of subtly sweeping on subdued lipstick and mascara, All Hallows' Eve allows us to go all out.



In the spirit of skewing more spectacular than spooky, we tapped makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to whip up five makeup-centric costumes that are anything but generic. Whether you're looking to nod at pop culture or indulge in some #TBT, we've got a getup (and the steps to pull it off) for you.



Click through to find your costume for this year. These looks are so cool, you can almost skip clothes altogether.