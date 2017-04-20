Meet The Lip Stains That Actually Won’t Budge — Even If You Try

Liquid lipstick can be a fussy beast. The formulas are meant to go on wet, dry in an instant, and stay put for hours — but that's usually just a pipe dream. More often than not, you have to sacrifice hydration for it to last longer than a few hours. Then, when it does start to fade, it does so in the most haphazard manner. The pigment settles into the outer corners of your mouth while the center of your lips are as bare as a newborn baby’s bottom. And if you’re not furiously checking every mirror to scrape away the excess, then you’re sitting there brimming with anxiety.
Needless to say, I made an oath to myself that the next liquid lipstick I swipe on must be bulletproof — on every part of my lips — and I may have just found "The One." Enter: Winky Lux’s Double Matte Whip.
If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's the same company that brought you flower-infused lipstick, but this might be its most impressive launch yet. Housed inside a tube with a doe-foot applicator, the liquid formula delivers powerful punch of color that promises you one thing: It will not budge. The lipstick itself feels lightweight on lips, but once it's on — it's on. Even better, each one is named after a dessert — Angel Food, Cookie, Lolli, Shortcake, and Whoopie Pie — and is scented with a subtle whiff of vanilla.
So does it live up to its claims? I put it to the test. Click through the slides ahead to see the colors and find out, then head to the brand's website to pick 'em up today.