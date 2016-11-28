Update: If you were looking to gift this color-adjusting, flower-infused lip balm to a loved one this holiday season, you may want to act now before it's too late. The brand just announced on its website that, due to overwhelming demand, the lip treatment is on back-order and won't ship out until December 15. This batch is bound to fly off virtual shelves just as fast, so jump to it if you plan on handing over this most-unexpected form of blooms.
This story was originally published on October 5.
Have you ever truly been surprised by a lip product? Personally, I haven’t — and I’ve tried hundreds of balms, sticks, glosses, and beyond. If I’m honest, I find most of ‘em pretty predictable. Sure, the pigment payoff of a lipstick can be killer. A lip balm can be so hydrating, you’ll want to slather it all over. But generally, when you see something in the tube — it is what it is.
So when the Winky Lux Flower Balms landed on my desk, I wasn’t sure what to expect. These three lippies are crystal-clear, with teensy flowers — real chrysanthemum petals, I’ve come to find out — wedged inside. (Side note: This isn’t exactly a first, similar-looking lipsticks recently circulated the internet, although those products by Kailijumei Cosmetics are only now getting restocked after being sold out for months.) At first glance, you might think the formula is glossy, not balmy, and completely translucent. None of that is true, but that's just one way in which this stuff defies expectations.
When I swiped one on, it actually surprised me. Not only did it smell of delicious vanilla, it also changed my lip color the perfect pink tint. Now, I’ve tried on my fair share of temperature-adjusting lipsticks, but found every other formula to be either too bright to be flattering or not noticeable enough to be worth it. This one is the perfect in-between, with a heavy hit of hydration to boot. My lips were noticeably darker, and the color seriously complemented my skin tone. I didn’t want to take it off — and fortunately, I didn’t have to. Despite it being a balm, it lived comfortably on my lips for a solid three hours (until, you know, food came into the picture).
And while nothing could ever replace my trusty Aquaphor in terms of hydration, this balm definitely earned a spot next to it in my purse. So thank you, Winky Lux, for bringing back the ever-elusive element of surprise back to beauty.
Winky Lux Flower Balms, $12, available at Winky Lux.
