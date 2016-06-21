Raise your hand if, after watching Beauty and the Beast for the first time, you immediately grabbed the nearest flower and tried to make your own version of the rose trapped in the glass. I certainly did, all while singing the film's opening number, "Belle," at the top of my lungs.
I was a Disney child, and movies like Beauty and the Beast still make me happy inside. So, when I happened upon these lipsticks on Hello Giggles this morning, I flipped. The clear bullet holds an itty-bitty flower inside — or is it an enchanted rose?!
The lipsticks, which are not actually affiliated with Disney, are sold by China-based makeup distributor Kailijumei Cosmetics. And, like many of the balms we've seen this summer, they adjust to the temperature of your lips — making them great, sheer lipsticks for everyday wear. Unfortunately, the lippies (which retail for $30 each) are currently sold out; but don't worry, you can place a pre-sale order. Until then, satiate your desire for color-changing lipsticks with one of these.
Fingers crossed that I can get my hands on my own set. Although, if and when I do finally snag these, they actually might be too pretty to use.
I was a Disney child, and movies like Beauty and the Beast still make me happy inside. So, when I happened upon these lipsticks on Hello Giggles this morning, I flipped. The clear bullet holds an itty-bitty flower inside — or is it an enchanted rose?!
The lipsticks, which are not actually affiliated with Disney, are sold by China-based makeup distributor Kailijumei Cosmetics. And, like many of the balms we've seen this summer, they adjust to the temperature of your lips — making them great, sheer lipsticks for everyday wear. Unfortunately, the lippies (which retail for $30 each) are currently sold out; but don't worry, you can place a pre-sale order. Until then, satiate your desire for color-changing lipsticks with one of these.
Fingers crossed that I can get my hands on my own set. Although, if and when I do finally snag these, they actually might be too pretty to use.
Advertisement