13 Instant Fixes For Every Winter Skin Issue

Unless you’re living in Miami, ‘tis the season when all your favorite moisturizers start to feel like they gave up. Your regular lip balm isn’t even touching the cracks in the corners of your mouth, your legs are ashy 15 minutes after you apply lotion, and your hands look like they belong to your grandmother.
Maybe you've got one friend who swears by her kid’s diaper rash cream, another who only buys vials of oil from the health food store, and another who invests in a vat of Vaseline and calls it a day. For those of you who want to soften your skin wisely and without superstition, we offer our definitive guide.
