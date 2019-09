The Romantic Story Behind Bella Hadid's New Bulgari Campaign

When Bella Hadid goes out to dinner in Rome, the whole world knows about it before she even signs the check. Yesterday, the supermodel stepped out in a long, cut-out black gown clutching a handful of roses — and the romance rumors starting flying as quickly as the gossip columnists’ fingers could type. What was she actually doing in the city? A press tour for the launch of Bulgari Goldea Roman Night, a new musky, fruity-floral fragrance launching this September.