Courtney Stodden Urges Chrissy Teigen To “Stop Griping” About Being “Canceled”

Courtney Stodden slammed Chrissy Teigen — who admitted to cyberbullying the TV personality when they were 16-years-old — for continuing to “gripe” about being in “cancel club.” Stodden also once again denied claims that Teigen ever reached out to them via text to apologize.
“I have a message for her,” Stodden told TMZ during a PETA event at Capitol Hill on July 21. “And I think that continuing to gripe about ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is, I think step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities. Step out. Do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says,” Stodden continued. “Get out. Do something. And it really helps the spirit, it does.”
In an interview with The Daily Beast on May 10, Stodden detailed their harrowing experiences with the media when they were 16 and notoriously married to acting coach Doug Hitchison, who was 50 (an abusive situation, in reality). They named Teigen as one of the many people cyberbullying them at the time. "[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die,” they said.
Teigen owned up to her past harassment and apologized to Stodden on May 12, calling herself an “insecure, attention-seeking troll.” She then claimed that she had followed up her public apology with a private attempt to contact Stodden. On Instagram that same day, Stodden accepted the apology, but claimed that Teigen had never personally reached out to them, and even blocked them on Twitter. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden wrote. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," they added.
Since then, the backlash from fans and others towards Teigen has been swift. The model and TV personality was dropped from her major partnerships with Macy's, Target, and Bloomingdale's, and her voiceover role in the the second season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever was recast.
Teigen, however, has continued to post on social media and speak out about her "cancelation." On June 14, she shared a long letter to the public on Medium in which she addressed her history of and trolling on the internet. She also shared an Instagram post: "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her sitting on a couch. “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks.”
And then on July 20, Teigen brought up "cancel club" again to paparazzi when she was out in LA, likening “cancel club” to being in a “secret society.” She also said that several unnamed celebrities who had been through similar situations had reached out to her. “They’ve reached out to me and they’ve been amazing,” she said. “It’s a secret club, we don’t talk about it,” she went on. “It’s a secret society.”
Additionally, she said again that she has "reached out to [Stodden]" and "texted.”
However, during Stodden's recent TMZ interview, they claimed they still hasn't received any such communication. “You know what, I haven’t received anything from her,” they said. “I don’t know what she’s talking about. I don’t know, she’s never reached out to my team. I never got any emails, anything.”
Refinery29 has reached out to for Teigen and Stodden for comment.