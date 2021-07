Courtney Stodden Urges Chrissy Teigen To “Stop Griping” About Being “Cancelled”

Teigen owned up to her past harassment and apologised to Stodden on May 12, calling herself an “insecure, attention-seeking troll.” She then claimed that she had followed up her public apology with a private attempt to contact Stodden. On Instagram that same day, Stodden accepted the apology, but claimed that Teigen had never personally reached out to them, and even blocked them on Twitter. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden wrote. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her 'wokeness' is a broken record," they added.