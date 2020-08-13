Update, 8/14: A few hours after John Legend debuted his new music video for "Wild," Chrissy Teigen confirmed that she was expecting her third child, as teased in the video.
In the video, the camera zooms in on Teigen's stomach as the two pose around it, but it wasn't she confirmed the news herself on Twitter that fans knew for sure.
"Look at this third baby shit," she says in the video. "What the...oh my God." She sounds excited.
Original story follows.
John Legend’s latest music video definitely ends with a “wild” surprise. The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who co-stars in the new visual, seem to have revealed that Teigen is pregnant with their third child.
The video is for Legend’s sensuous love song “Wild” featuring artist Gary Clark Jr., which is off his newest release Bigger Love. In the intimate video, Legend and Teigen embrace and play with each other on a beach as clips of a horse galloping are weaved in throughout. At the end of the video, the couple is joined by their two children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, and then Legend is seen caressing Teigen’s stomach — a known pose indicating "I'm pregnant!"
This news comes right before the couple's six-year anniversary on September 14. We're usually used to seeing Legend and Teigen troll each other and joke around, so, for fans who assume their suspicions are true, it seems this sweet moment is hitting the internet in the feels especially hard.
Watch the video and catch the couple's potential pregnancy announcement below. Refinery29 has reached out to Legend and Teigen's reps for confirmation.