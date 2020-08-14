Does The New John Legend Music Video Mean Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant?

John Legend’s latest music video definitely ends with a “wild” surprise. The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who co-stars in the new visual, seem to have revealed that Teigen is pregnant with their third child.
The video is for Legend’s sensuous love song “Wild” featuring artist Gary Clark Jr., which is off his newest release Bigger Love. In the intimate video, Legend and Teigen embrace and play with each other on a beach as clips of a horse galloping are weaved in throughout. At the end of the video, the couple is joined by their two children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, and then Legend is seen caressing Teigen’s stomach — a known pose indicating "I'm pregnant!"
Advertisement
This news comes right before the couple's six-year anniversary on September 14. We're usually used to seeing Legend and Teigen troll each other and joke around, so, for fans who assume their suspicions are true, it seems this sweet moment is hitting the internet in the feels especially hard.
Watch the video and catch the couple's potential pregnancy announcement below. Refinery29 has reached out to Legend and Teigen's reps for confirmation.