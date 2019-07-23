Chrissy Teigen Says Miles Is Almost Walking & Where Has The Time Gone

"It’s all about trying to be happy with myself. Because I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that’s relentless and amazing, and I am very happy," she said. "This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be a swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition."