Chrissy Teigen’s Therapist Recommended She Cut Back On Social Media

And there are ample examples of why Teigen might have wanted to hit pause. She has 13 million Twitter followers. Although many folks eat up her quippy Tweets, she also gets a lot of hate. For example, she tells Marie Claire about the time her mother Pepper became a U.S. citizen in 2018 . Her family had a big celebration to commemorate the news with the cast of Lip Sync Battle. Teigen shared a video of her mother dancing with someone dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume. Many on Twitter responded with vitriol. “People were like, ‘You fucking hate America! Why would you even want her to be a citizen?’” Teigen said. “With how outspoken we are and how critical we are of America, a lot of people think that that means we hate the country, when it is really just the opposite. If I didn’t care, I wouldn’t be doing all of this. I could easily not say something, and, mentally, life would be so much easier.”