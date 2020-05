Nurses Are Facing A Mental Health Crisis In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

For those who have loved ones who are nurses, keep tabs on them, even if you're just sending a thoughtful text or connecting with them over FaceTime, Swody encourages. “It’s important to say: ‘Hey, I know you’re out there and I care about you and want you to know I’m here,’” she says. “Driving by hospitals with signs is great, but it’s even better if you can incorporate that personal touch by saying, ‘You’re my friend, and I know you’re out there dealing with a lot — I want you to know I see you .’ The heart of it is telling them, ‘You matter and you matter to me, as a person and as a nurse.’” You may not get a response; keep reaching out in a loving, unobtrusive way in order to create space for them and show them that they can lean on you whenever they want.