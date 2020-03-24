Why Are So Many People Ready To Let The Elderly Die?

When she was in her late sixties, my mother was living with my aunt in Kolkata, India. When I checked in, my aunt told me that my mother was fine and she was taking care of her. In actuality, my aunt was sedating my mother, which she later claimed she did to ease my mother’s mental afflictions. The sedatives made my mother sleep for hours at a time. I didn’t know that my mother had also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and that, due to being sedated, her bones became more and more brittle until she was unable to move. My aunt would travel on the weekends with money she drained from my mother’s bank accounts, leaving my mother alone to sleep in her own urine and feces. When I found my mother, her body was almost a carcass. She could barely breathe and had a bedsore the size of a full-sized dinner plate that had chewed through her skin; I could see parts of her dead spine.