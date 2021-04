Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Coping With Infertility, Grieving Loss, & Wanting More Kids

The mom of two and her husband have been toying with the idea of if — and where — to release Jack's ashes, but until then, they're going to continue to honor him in other ways, including music. "[John] has a song that, when it comes out, it's just going to be... I think everyone will know which song I'm talking about when it does come out because it's so beautiful. I'm so excited for the music to come out," Teigen says. "It's especially an emotional thing for me, because it takes me right back to that exact moment." She compares it to Legend's Wild music video, which was released in August 2020 to announce their pregnancy with Jack . "It's hard to watch now because we filmed that in a time when we were so hopeful," she says. "Music for us is so healing, and I think it's going to be a really beautiful summer and year coming up, with being able to release grief and loss. It’s going to be really transformative and amazing."