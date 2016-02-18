The @si_swimsuit edition is on stands tooooo-day! (Shoutout to everyone dissecting every little part of my bod in the last comment thread, you're all really wonderful, kind, flawless beauties - I can tell from your pages!! ❤️❤️❤️)

