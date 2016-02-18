Chrissy Teigen wasn't about to let a swimsuit shoot on the other side of the world get in the way of her plans to have a child.
The supermodel has revealed to People that she was undergoing IVF when she posed for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She and husband John Legend sought out the fertility treatments after struggling to conceive. They are now expecting a baby girl in April.
“I was doing IVF during the shoot,” Teigen shared. “I was getting my shots and everything in Zanzibar. I had a little medical kit. It was hard because you bloat from it, and you bruise — if I hit the wrong area. That’s the kind of things we had to cover with makeup."
Judging from the photo below, things still went swimmingly. Gotta love a good swimsuit model story with a happy ending.
The supermodel has revealed to People that she was undergoing IVF when she posed for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She and husband John Legend sought out the fertility treatments after struggling to conceive. They are now expecting a baby girl in April.
“I was doing IVF during the shoot,” Teigen shared. “I was getting my shots and everything in Zanzibar. I had a little medical kit. It was hard because you bloat from it, and you bruise — if I hit the wrong area. That’s the kind of things we had to cover with makeup."
Judging from the photo below, things still went swimmingly. Gotta love a good swimsuit model story with a happy ending.
Advertisement