Chrissy Teigen just shared some exciting news on Twitter: She already has a new cookbook in the works. But that's not all! In true Teigen style, she has asked her devoted fan following (a.k.a. us) to vote on the book's theme.
Brainstorming next cookbook! What do you guys want? Let me know if something not on the poll!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 22, 2016
Teigen's first cookbook, Cravings, was centered on "Recipes for all the food you want to eat" — and we really did want to eat them all. For her follow-up feature, the power is in our hungry hands with four (fairly broad and customizable) subject options. (See above.) My vote is for holidays and special occasions. I can picture some seriously spectacular Teigen-Legend holiday festivities, and I want in.
so many people are telling me they accidentally voted wrong on my twitter poll that i am genuinely worried for november.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 22, 2016
All voting issues aside — whatever the winning choice may be, we just hope that Teigen accidentally includes her hubby's number this time. So that I can shoot him a text...or 400.
