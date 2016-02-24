Well somebody screwed the pooch on this one. (And my shameless use of that disturbing idiom will become more appropriate in a moment.) Today, expecting mom Chrissy Teigen explained that her phone number accidentally made its way into the early printed copies of her new cookbook, Cravings.
So, how does one accidentally publish such sensitive information? You can blame her dog, Pippa. On the pup's collar, in very tiny print, is Teigen's phone number, in case she ever got lost (the dog, not Teigen). The 30-year-old figured out what was up after receiving "100 or so calls" from strangers.
It sounds like everyone was calling with good intentions, at least. "I have since changed [my number], but thank you for all the kind voicemails!" she tweeted. And thanks for the hilarious blunder, Teigen and publishers. Here is the offending page, but good luck making anything out without a magnifying glass.
And here are Teigen's good-natured tweets explaining the situation to everyone.
Early purchasers of my cookbook were gifted with my tiiiiiny phone number on Pippa's collar on page 111. Learned this after 100 or so calls!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
I have since changed it but thank you for all the kind voicemails!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
but really - to all friends, i had to change my number today so please don't be mad at me for not getting back to any texts!!!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
