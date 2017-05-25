It's official, this weekend is about to be the best weekend ever. No, not because Memorial Day is Monday, and we get three whole days off — although that is exciting. It's really because Ina Garten is finally returning to our television screens, and we cannot wait to see her back in her kitchen. Though we’re sure to get the same comforting voice and fail-proof recipes, the Barefoot Contessa’s new series Cook Like A Pro will actually look quite different from her previous shows on Food Network. Ahead of the Sunday premier, Garten talked to People and explained what we can expect from the show.
Obviously, we’ve always loved watching Ina socialize with her Hamptons inner circle because it makes us feel one step closer to actually living that life, but Cook Like A Pro won’t include much of that. Ina explained, “My shows have always been about entertaining and friends coming over and toodling around East Hampton, and I really wanted to shake it up a little bit." That means Garten will mostly stay in the kitchen in order to instruct us on professional techniques and little-known hacks she has picked up from being in the food industry so long. She told People, "It's recipe-based but it's really much more about the tips, which are woven throughout the episode."
Even though she won't be setting tables for dinner parties, the Cooking For Jeffrey author will be joined by plenty of special guests. We can expect to get cooking advice from chefs like Mario Batali and April Bloomfield, pros who can surely help us elevate our meals and boost our confidence in the kitchen. In addition to having her celebrity chef friends stop by, Ina is also planning to answer some of our most perplexing cooking questions in the new show. She said, "People email me the craziest questions all the time. So I thought, why don't I answer these on the show?"
Cook Like A Pro premiers on Food Network this Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. We can't wait to see Ina in action once again and get answers to some of those weird food questions we've surely spent some time pondering ourselves.
