Given that the Barefoot Contessa has written 10 cookbooks over the course of the past 18 years, we're not surprised she's already working on her next one. You have to be diligent to churn out that many recipes. Obviously, we're all dying for details about her newest project, so until we hear more about it from Ina, we'll be speculating about what she has in store. Maybe she's writing up a sequel to Cooking For Jeffrey called Cooking For My Squad, where she dishes on all the meals she makes with her famous BFFs like Taylor Swift Michelle Obama , and Neil Patrick Harris . Or perhaps, the book will be full of her versions of her favorite restaurant dishes — a Shake Shack burger made Ina's way sounds like a good idea.