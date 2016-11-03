

If we could pick two women to hang out on a couch and eat a vegetable tart with, it would be Michelle Obama and Ina Garten. And since we're not the beloved first lady or the most skilled home entertainer of our generation, we'll just have to settle for a video of the two snacking and making small talk.



The clip comes from an upcoming Food Network special called Barefoot in Washington, where Ina cooks in and around D.C. In the episode, we get pretty much the best interaction of all time. First, the duo showers each other with compliments. Then, they eat a veggie tart made from produce plucked fresh from the first lady's White House garden off of Obama china. Excuse me while my heart shatters into a million tiny pieces.



And if that wasn't enough, Garten invites the Obamas over for dinner after they leave the White House. "I'm gonna cook for you," she exclaims.



We wouldn't doubt it for a second. We can just imagine the pristinely set table with a (insert flower we've never heard of) centerpiece. And doesn't it just seem like Jeffrey Garten and Barack Obama would get along swimmingly? What we wouldn't give to be a fly on the wall at that dinner.



The full special airs November 5 at 1 p.m. — you better bet we'll be watching.