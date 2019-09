We Finally Have More Info About Ina Garten's Brand New Cooking Show

There are a few elements of this monumental announcement that seem notable. For one thing, the cakes that Garten and her assistant are standing next to are Chocolate Ganache Cakes decorated with a chevron pattern. Avid fans will recognize the recipe from an Instagram photo Ina earlier this month . So, has she been dropping hints about the new series on social media for a while? Another interesting detail is that "Cook Like A Pro" was the name of a 2011 episode of Barefoot Contessa . In this episode, Garten makes a cake with Hamptons-based pastry chef Laura Donnelly, and together, the two share plenty of trade secrets. Could this be another hint? Maybe it's not Ina who will be doing all the teaching in her new series. Perhaps she'll be joined by other pros.