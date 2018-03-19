If there’s one thing we look forward to every week, it’s curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and a lineup of TV shows to binge. But who says we always have to snack on the same buttered popcorn? We teamed up with DOVE® Chocolate to take your Friday-night TV-binging game up a notch. Follow the quick steps below, and don’t forget the salt — it adds a bite best paired with your favorite sassy reality TV shows.
Ingredients
3 oz dark chocolate
2 tbsp tahini
Maple syrup, optional
4 cups popped popcorn (from about 3 tbsp popcorn kernels)
1/4 cup white or black sesame seeds
Flaky salt
Instructions
1. In a small bowl, melt the chocolate in the microwave in 15-second intervals, stirring between each.
2. Stir the chocolate and tahini together until smooth. Taste it; if you’d like it sweeter, add a few drops of maple syrup.
3. Lay the popcorn out on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
4. Drizzle the chocolate-tahini sauce over the popcorn. Immediately shower the popcorn with sesame seeds and flaky salt so they stick to the still-liquid chocolate.
5. Let the popcorn rest for 15 minutes at room temperature, or less in the fridge, to let the chocolate settle in.
