This Easy Valentine's Day Dessert Has Been Saved 28,000 Times & Is Made With Avocado

When we think of Valentine's Day we think of chocolate, the color pink, and hearts. What we don't think of is fresh produce, the color green, and oblongs. That's why Pinterest's top saved V-Day dessert, avocado truffle chocolates from food blog Yummy Healthy Easy, has us doing a double take. That's right, these truffles are made with creamy avocados (they are clearly on-trend) — and have been saved over a whopping 20,000 times.
With a total of only five ingredients (dark chocolate, vanilla extract, cinnamon, cocoa powder, and one ripe avocado), we can see why something so simple, sweet, and easy would oust a fancy ganache or complicated decorated cookie situation for anyone who is going the homemade route this Valentine's Day. The assembly? Essentially a fast melt, mash, whisk, roll, and refrigerate situation. So screw the store-bought chocolate box plans for this February 14 and whip up a batch of these surprising truffles instead. We're taking bets on whether or not the recipients will be able to actually detect any of the healthy secret ingredient. And if adventurous desserts aren't on your Valentine's Day menu, then keep scrolling to check out the rest of Pinterest's top saved, slightly, ideas below.
Advertisement
Avocado acts as a creamy substitute for butter or oil.
Who needs a red velvet cupcake when you can have a red velvet cookie with a white chocolate peanut butter heart?
Whip up these wands ahead of time for a festive post V-Day dinner sweet.
These little Oreo-inspired, Valentine's whoopie pies can be made fast an easy with a box of cake mix.
Coat some Cuties in chocolate for your cutie.
This raspberry chocolate bark is almost too pretty to eat.
Advertisement