"I felt like there were a lot of people like me who love to entertain but are also a little overwhelmed by the amount of work we've been told has to go into a dish to make it 'special,'" Rosen shared, "So this book is really to help people stand out without having to spend too much time." With her kitchen philosophy firmly in the "judgement-free cooking zone," Rosen lives by the mantra that delicious food doesn't need to be difficult or helpful shortcuts off-limits. "I like to say that this book is truly the answer to the common question, 'what can I bring?'" Rosen told us. And that's not all folks, each of her creative recipes comes complete with instructions not only on what to bring, but how the hell to bring it.