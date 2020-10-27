Your Election Night Menu Should Be All About Comfort

As with the chicken dish, you can also do some ahead-of-time prep for each of those additional menu items. "Get your fries cut up. I also recommend soaking them in cold water before you actually fry them. Letting them sit in that cold water removes some of that starch, which helps crisp them up even more," Chef Jade says. "Get your salad together without the vinegarette, and put that away in the fridge. You can pre-batch your cocktail and then just top them off with the ginger beer or you could take all the ingredients and make a punch to make it easy on yourself instead of doing by glass cocktail. With those ahead-of-time steps, you and your pod can actually sit together and enjoy each other's company and be there for the reason that you're there in the first place."