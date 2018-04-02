It Doesn't Have To Be S'mores Season To Make The Perfect S'mores

We usually reserve s’mores for late-summer nights around a campfire. But that doesn’t mean we don’t crave the treat the rest of the year, too. That’s where this recipe comes in. We partnered with DOVE® Chocolate to bring you a take on s’mores that’s effortless and delicious all year-round. Crunchy graham crackers, melted decadent chocolate, and perfectly toasted marshmallows meld together in one pan-sized bark — no campfire needed. Follow the directions below to make it yourself.
Ingredients
6 honey graham crackers
8 oz dark chocolate
2 cups mini marshmallows
Instructions
1. Set the oven to as low as it will go (around 275°F or 300°F), and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Place the graham crackers on the sheet in two rows of three. Nestle them together so there are no spaces in between.
3. Cover the graham crackers evenly with the chocolate, then place the sheet in the oven until the chocolate is melted, 10–30 minutes.
4. When the chocolate is melted, spread it evenly over the graham crackers.
5. Turn your oven to broil.
6. Cover the chocolate evenly with mini marshmallows. Broil until the marshmallows are as toasted as you like your s’mores (similarly, watch them to make sure they don’t burn). Rotate the pan as needed for even toasting.
7. Place the bark in the fridge or freezer to harden. Then, break it into pieces and enjoy.
