This year, Trader Joe's shoppers will be able to add a trendy, millennial pink twist to Valentine's Day treats like chocolate-covered strawberries or pretzels. The grocery chain just announced it is now carrying ruby cacao wafers.
In case you're unfamiliar, ruby cacao wafers are just what they sound like: little pieces of ruby-colored chocolate. We first learned about this millennial pink addition to the chocolate family in September 2017 when Barry Callebaut, one of the world's largest cocoa producers and grinders, announced it had created a pink chocolate whose unique color occurred naturally and was not created by dyes.
When ruby chocolate first burst onto the scene, it seemed a little out of reach perhaps because it was introduced at an exclusive food science event or because it was the star ingredient at the 2018 Oscars Governors Ball dinner. Finally, though, the fancy treat has gone as mainstream as it gets by becoming available in five-ounce bags for $2.99 at Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's explains that the new product's flavor has a "fruity, berry-like quality, with subtle, tangy notes" and that its texture is smooth and creamy. Anyone who likes pairing classic chocolate with berries will love combining the ruby chocolate with dark or milk chocolate. Plus the pink color is especially appropriate this time of year. The small disc shape are specifically made for melting so you can get creative with some chocolate-covered treats for Valentine's Day.
